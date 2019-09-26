Christina Anstead has a message for her fellow moms who've recently welcomed a new bundle of joy: Don't overdo it!

That's advice the now-ailing real estate investor and HGTV star wishes she'd followed after the C-section she had on Sept. 6.

"Welll... I’m a moron," Anstead wrote alongside a photo of her in bed with newborn son Hudson. "I felt totally fine since one week postpartum- like zero pain... but I was resting and taking it easy ... and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend."

Taylor is the 9-year-old daughter Anstead shares with her ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and those birthday preparations turned out to be more than the mom of three and stepmom of two could handle.

"Yesterday I woke up like oh crap ... and today oh crap turned into oh s---," the 36-year-old explained. "I definitely hurt myself. It’s not the c-section incision area that hurts it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad."

Anstead, who married Ant Anstead, the host of the British car show "Wheeler Dealers," last year, then urged other mothers not to follow in her postpartum footsteps.

As for why she chose to take on too much with her daughter's birthday bash so soon after the birth of her son, Anstead simply chalked it up to being a "people pleaser" who failed to put herself first when she needed to do just that.

"I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them — but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself," she wrote.

So now it's "back to bed rest and baby cuddles."