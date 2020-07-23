Christina Aguilera shares rare photo of 12-year-old son Max on vacation

Summertime means vacation time, and vacation time means fun photos.

Exhibit A: Christina Aguilera, posing with her son Max, 12, hanging out next to a shiny chrome RV at what we think could be the beach.

"Escaped into nature for a bit," she wrote in the caption of the photo, which was posted on Instagram Tuesday. She's got an inside-out shirt reading "Cowboy" on, cleverly knotted at the waist, and a cowboy hat and reflective sunglasses, while Max is also outfitted in a Stetson and striped shirt.

There are two photos (be sure to swipe to see both) and in the second we get the tiniest glimpse of white sand and what might just be the ocean.

Former "Voice" coach Aguilera, 39, has two children, Max and Summer, 5, but doesn't bring them into the public spotlight very often. Max's dad is Aguilera's ex, Jordan Bratman, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2011; she's currently engaged to Summer's dad, Matthew Rutler.

"(I)t's very important to me to provide (my children) with an environment to feel safe and loved," she told TODAY in 2015. "I want to give my children the gift of loving music without having to use it as an escape, like I had to."

She appeared with Max and Bratman in another Instagram photo in January, in time for the young man's birthday, noting that "we make blended families work":

And it seems like Aguilera is getting the most out of her summer quarantine, posting a picture of herself singing "Lady Marmalade" while hoisting a glass of white whine and soaking in the pool:

That's one way to be sure you're living your best life!