Christie Brinkley twins with daughter Sailor in selfie: See her new bangs!

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are twinning with matching blonde bangs.

The mother-daughter duo debuted their fresh summer cuts at Michael Kors’ 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday. In a photo posted on Instagram, Brinkley, 67, thanked stylist Owen Gould for their new chops.

“You & sailor are looking more & more like twins,” wrote one person.

Another fan commented that Brinkley-Cook’s “curtain bangs” were giving them Farrah Fawcett vibes.

"I love the curtain bangs on her too.. Very Bardot-ish too," Brinkley replied.

Brinkley had a big role in how short the bangs would be, according to Gould.

"Sailor has been wanting to try out bangs for a while now. We've slowly been giving her shorter face framing layers each time we cut her hair," Gould said. "This time she was ready to take the plunge with encouragement from her mom. We snipped little by little and each time Christie said, 'Go shorter.' In the end she loved where we ended up."

Brinkley-Cook, 23, is following in her supermodel mama’s footsteps. In 2017, she and sister Alexa Ray Joel shared a Sports Illustrated shoot with their trailblazing mom, who graced the cover of the popular swimsuit issue three times. The following year, Brinkley-Cook went on to become the first official second-generation SI swimsuit model ever.

Earlier this year, Brinkley, Brinkley-Cook and Joel, 35, brought their good genes to denim brand NYDJ’s latest campaign. Brinkley-Cook has also walked in a New York Fashion Week show.

Last month, Brinkley wished her daughter a happy birthday with a rhyming poem — and revealed that her youngest child hates being compared to her. (It should be noted that Brinkley-Cook copied Brinkley's bangs!)

“Celebrating Sailor She’s 23, Hates being told she looks like me,” Brinkley teased on Instagram. “An adventurer with bruises on her knees, All the puppies love her and she lives with three.”

In the tribute, Brinkley noted that her daughter “can climb really fast to the top of a tree, and ski down a mountain faster than me.” She’s also a sight to be seen on a dance floor, according to a proud Brinkley.

When Brinkley celebrated her 67th birthday in February, Brinkley-Cook gushed on Instagram, “I love you till eternity.”