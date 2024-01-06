Christian Oliver's wife, Jessica Klepser, is speaking out for the first time about the tragic plane crash that took her husband's life and their two young daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12.

On Instagram, Klepser used her job Wundabar Pilates’ Instagram page to share a statement, along with a photo of her daughters.

The statement read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

The statement then described Madita as a "vibrant 7th-grade student" who "was known for her lively spirit," and Annik as a "4th-grade student," who was always "recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor."

"The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities," it continued, adding, Oliver's loss will also be "deeply felt by all who knew him."

"Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time," the statement said.

Christian Oliver, wife Christian Oliver and wife Jessica Klepser and their children arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Home' at Regency Village Theatre on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Oliver, whose birth name is Christian Klepser, boarded the plane on Jan. 4, with his girls, the plane's pilot and its owner Robert Sachs, according the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

According to police, everyone on the plane died.

Just a few days before the crash, Oliver took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of a sunset beach scene.

He captioned it, "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come !"

Oliver is known for starring in movies, such as 2008's “Speed Racer” and 2006's “The Good German."