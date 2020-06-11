Chrissy Teigen is letting fans know that her breast implant removal surgery went well — and she made the announcement in an adorably funny way.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old mom of two announced that surgery “went great” and revealed she woke up to some cute notes written by her 4-year-old daughter, Luna.

“BYE BOOBIES,” the letter says on the front, paired with a sweet mermaid sticker on it. The back wishes her mom good luck, adding, “Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love Luna.” (Swipe right to see both sides!)

“Surgery went perfectly!” Teigen wrote in the caption paired with the pics. “So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

In May, the "Cravings" cookbook author confirmed she was having her breast implants removed after she shared a video of herself getting a coronavirus test.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she said. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

“Don’t worry about me,” she added. “All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Back in March, Teigen, who has been married to singer John Legend since 2013, opened up about her experience getting implants, and having some regrets after having children.

“I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she revealed in a cover story for Glamour UK. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

She added, “Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed."

Breast implant removal surgery removes implants from breast augmentation or breast reconstruction patients. During these procedures, the surgeon may also remove silicone material from implant leaks as well. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons stresses that implants are not lifelong devices, and recommends having them exchanged or removed approximately every 10 to 15 years.

The National Center for Health Research reports that in 2017, there were about 47,000 implant removal procedures, including augmentation and reconstruction procedures.