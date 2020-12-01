Chrissy Teigen showers for the first time since her pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen, who is grieving the loss of her stillborn son, Jack, celebrated a bittersweet victory on Monday.

“I just had my first shower in like two months,” Teigen, 35, revealed on her Instagram Story. “I’ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower.”

Teigen apparently filmed the video moments after hitting the milestone. In the clip, the supermodel-turned-cookbook author wears a towel wrapped around her wet head and a bathrobe. At one point, she musters a smile.

Chrissy Teigen shared a key milestone with her fans on Instagram. chrissyteigen/Instagram

“I feel really, really good,” she told her more than 33 million followers. “I feel very clear and very good.”

In an Instagram post last week, Teigen described her recovery process as “brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging” and “mentally painful.” But Teigen noted that she’s slowly starting to feel like herself again after losing Jack in September.

“I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time,” she wrote. “I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise John will dry me off. Anyhow the point is ... I think it’s happening.”

Teigen, and her husband, John Legend, are parents to 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Milo.

“I have these two toddlers running around that need me and need me to be happy and give them hugs all day,” Teigen recently told People. “I have a husband that needs love. I have people that just take good care of me, and we’re all going to get through this together.”

