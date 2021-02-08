Chrissy Teigen opened up about how her kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, are talking about the loss of her late baby, Jack, who died last fall when Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks.

“It’s been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him,” she said during a recent virtual appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “They’re so open and sweet and when we go to the beach or something, they’ll say, ‘Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he’s up in the clouds?’ It’s just so beautiful and so sweet, and they’re such cuddly little humans.”

She said that she and her family are “thinking about him especially” right now because this week marks what would have been Jack’s due date.

Teigen also opened up about how she has been coping with the loss over the past few months, revealing that she has been in therapy and is “still coming to terms with it.”

She also shared some heartbreaking details about how she’s been processing her loss, including how difficult it is to look in her closet and see maternity clothes she had planned to wear in her later pregnancy.

“It’s just hard because he would have been born this week and so you kind of, you look at those things and you have those constant reminders of him,” she said.

She also revealed how coping with her loss has led to a personal transformation.

“Being Thai and being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was really helpful and I see it as, it can be a beautiful thing and it was a really transformative thing for me,” she said. “In a way, it really saved me because I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and then this path of kind of just really feeling good about myself, and kind of feeling like a new person.

“You really don’t know the meaning of the word ‘unimaginable’ until something like that happens to you,” she added. "It’s really something that you read about and you see with other people ... Afterwards there’s such a spiral of things that you could have done differently, and you start to get really tough on yourself, but what you learn through it about yourself is such a wild, incredible thing.”