Chrissy Teigen is remembering her late son, Jack, while vacationing with husband John Legend and their kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, in St. Barts.

“origami for our jack!” Teigen, 35, wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

In the photo, the model and cookbook author clutches a paper flower, as Luna rests on her mom's shoulder. Many fans also noted that Teigen is wearing a bracelet with “Jack” spelled out in beads. Though it's not visible in the picture, Teigen has the little boy's name tattooed on her wrist.

Michèle Saint-Michel, author of "Grief Is an Origami Swan" says the art of paper folding can help people work through their feelings. Saint-Michel turned to origami after the death of her father followed by her best friend.

"Your hands are busy and so it gives your mind space to process the grief," Saint-Michel told TODAY Parents. "There's no handbook for grief. No one tells you what to do and it leaves you you feeling helpless. In the moments you don't know what to do with yourself, you can make little paper monuments to a person, or an idea. It's just one tool you can use."

Saint-Michel noted that little kids have found it helpful too.

Jack died in September after 20 weeks of a complicated pregnancy.

In an Instagram post last month, Teigen described her recovery process as “brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging” and “mentally painful.” But Teigen noted that she’s slowly starting to feel like herself again.

“I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time,” she wrote. “I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise John will dry me off. Anyhow the point is ... I think it’s happening.”

While in St. Barts, Teigen has shared photos of the family goofing around in a swimming pool, baking bread from scratch and celebrating Legend’s 42nd birthday with close friends.

Teigen has been careful to only surround herself with her favorite people since losing Jack.

“My therapist loves to say something that we now say every week,” Teigen told the Huffington Post. “Life is messy and you never know what’s going to happen, you never know what to prepare for, so there’s no point trying to prepare for anything. Life is going to come at you whether you’re ready for it or not. It’s about how to cope with it, the people you surround yourself with.”