Chrissy Teigen shares hilarious outtake from her family's holiday photo shoot

It's that time of year when families across the country put on their best threads and get together to take professional photos to be shared with their loved ones around the holidays. In a perfect world, these shoots would go seamless, but we all know that is so often just not the case.

Chrissy Teigen shared her own reality during her family's recent annual shoot, and of course, not everyone was a happy camper. "Family shoot went... right as I thought it would, actually," she said on Twitter, paired with a pic featuring 2-year-old Miles Legend going absolutely bananas.

Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually pic.twitter.com/5SUOiWS9Qr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author then followed that up with a photo of Miles perfectly posing like a dapper gentleman. She said on Twitter, "Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course."

Fans are finding the moment extremely relatable. "I always enjoy these way more than when people send perfect ones," one person commented.

Another person tweeted, "It isn’t a family photo shoot until someone cries and Mama is in an all out flop sweat!"

Others found Miles' energy to be perfectly fitting for 2020.

"miles is so relatable this has been me since feb, still going strong," one person wrote. Another fan added, "That’s my 2020 face."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids, Luna Legend and Miles Legend.

While other fans couldn't help but see Miles as a little mini-me of his father, John Legend.

"He looks like a carbon copy of John but shrunk down I love it," wrote one fan.

Other fans shared their own adorable outtakes from their family photo shoots.

Like this mom, who wrote, "I feel this ... on a lot of levels!! This age is SOOOOO much fun."

I feel this ... on a lot of levels!! This age is SOOOOO much fun 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TZc9VulSBK — liz (@liz_foster1) December 5, 2020

"On behalf of my cousin... same 😅," wrote one person, paired with a pic of two boys donning adorable flannel pajama sets.

On behalf of my cousin... same 😅 pic.twitter.com/vJOUKEw26y — Tiara (@metromunchies) December 5, 2020

"Yeah....my kids totally understand," said this grandmother, adding, "These are my grandkids a few years ago."

Yeah....my kids totally understand. These are my grandkids a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/JAkSLwjzJ2 — Emily 🏳️‍🌈 💙 🏳️‍🌈 Miller (@EmilyRB) December 5, 2020

"This was years ago but yeah a resounding success 😏," said one fan.

This was years ago but yeah a resounding success 😏 pic.twitter.com/iSFmj0i1mr — Sandy G (@sandytink5) December 5, 2020

"My son too," wrote this mom.