Chrissy Teigen shares 1st peek of her baby bump

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

By Samantha Kubota

After dropping the news she’s expecting baby number three, Chrissy Teigen revealed her baby bump on social media.

The soon-to-be mom-of-three shared a video saying “look at this third baby s---.”

“What the…oh my God,” she laughs.

Thursday afternoon, Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, announced their third pregnancy in the form of a music video.

The new track, “Wild” stars Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, somewhere warm and sunny, clearly in love. The dreamy video — shot in Mexico — shows them at the beach, hanging out at a pool, and dining somewhere with a view.

The final shot of “Wild” shows the couple lovingly holding Teigen’s baby bump — a funny contrast to the “third baby s---” she joked about in her post late Thursday!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in their baby announcement slash music video, "Wild."John Legend / YouTube

To be fair to Teigen, just about all of us have put on a few pounds in quarantine…and that’s not lost on her fans.

“This is my exact body shape right now and I am without child,” @Kaitibennett replied. “YOURE MY HERO.”

“I honestly thought she was posing like I have been doing in front of the mirror lately, without child,” another follower, @JLeigh212, quipped.

