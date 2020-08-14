Chrissy Teigen shares 1st peek of her baby bump

After dropping the news she’s expecting baby number three, Chrissy Teigen revealed her baby bump on social media.
The soon-to-be mom-of-three shared a video saying “look at this third baby s---.”
“What the…oh my God,” she laughs.
Thursday afternoon, Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, announced their third pregnancy in the form of a music video.
The new track, “Wild” stars Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, somewhere warm and sunny, clearly in love. The dreamy video — shot in Mexico — shows them at the beach, hanging out at a pool, and dining somewhere with a view.
The final shot of “Wild” shows the couple lovingly holding Teigen’s baby bump — a funny contrast to the “third baby s---” she joked about in her post late Thursday!
To be fair to Teigen, just about all of us have put on a few pounds in quarantine…and that’s not lost on her fans.
“This is my exact body shape right now and I am without child,” @Kaitibennett replied. “YOURE MY HERO.”
“I honestly thought she was posing like I have been doing in front of the mirror lately, without child,” another follower, @JLeigh212, quipped.