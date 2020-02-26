Chrissy Teigen reveals how a mom-shamer once helped her out

A few years ago, Chrissy Teigen was reading through her Instagram comments when one message in particular caught her eye.

“Somebody had seen a picture of Luna and said, ‘That baby has a tongue-tie and you need to take it to a doctor immediately,'" Teigen told TODAY Parents, while promoting the Pampers “Share the Love Campaign." “I was like...‘Get out of my photo. No, she doesn’t.’ I took such offense.”

A few days later, Luna’s doctor confirmed the diagnosis.

“Sure enough, she had one,” the model-turned-cookbook author revealed. “Sometimes moms do have the right answers. It’s just hard to listen to it.”

Teigen, who shares Luna, 3, and 21-month-old son Miles with her husband, John Legend, said she is learning to let criticism roll off her back.

"I definitely have grown a thicker skin," Teigen noted. Just don't insult her family.

“If you come at them, it’s going to piss me off,” Teigen explained. “People come at my mom all the time. She lives with us, she’s always around. They ask, ‘Where’s your dad?’ ‘Why isn’t your mom taking care of your dad?’ They feel entitled to know more about [our] living situation."

Of course, Teigen understands the interest. She proudly posts videos and photos of life inside her and Legend’s Beverly Hills home. She takes her more than 28 million Instagram followers along wherever she goes, from lavish vacations to awards shows.

“I can’t help it, I like sharing pictures of my family,” she told TODAY Parents. “I think that’s one one of our common bonds (as humans). No matter what our lifestyles are or what we believe in, we love our family and we love to share them.”