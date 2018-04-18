share tweet pin email

If being a parent is a job, kids can be tough bosses. So, it's important to always be prepared.

Chrissy Teigen gets it. She stocks her diaper bag with all the essential parenting supplies.

The model joined Donna Farizan, aka Donnadorable, on an episode of "Donna Off-Air" to discuss her eating habits, pregnancy and her 2-year-old daughter, Luna. In a game of "It's in the (Diaper) Bag," the co-host of "Lip Sync Battle"and author of "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" spilled the details.

As is the case with most moms, her bag holds more than just diapers.

Pampers Pure Wipes, $15, Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Pampers-Pop-Top-Sensitive-Water-Wipes/dp/B077D3JKVR/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1523908106&sr=8-1&keywords=pampers%2Baqua%2Bpure%2Bwipes&th=1 Pamper Aqua Pure Wipes

Editor's Note: Teigan is a creative consultant for Pampers.

"Those I use for absolutely everything," said Teigen, 32. She uses Pampers wipes to clean everything from tables to her daughter's hands and face. Like many toddlers, Luna has sensitive skin due to eczema, so Teigen said she uses these fragrance-free wipes on her face all the time.

Sophie the Giraffe, $25, Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Vulli-616400-Sophie-la-Girafe/dp/B000IDSLOG/ref=sr_1_1_s_it?s=hpc&ie=UTF8&qid=1523908021&sr=1-1&keywords=sophie+the+giraffe Sophie the Giraffe

"I think every mom knows Sophie the Giraffe," Teigen said. Since 1961, kids have been teething on this toy. They seem to love it, so moms love it, too.

Kashi Honey Toasted Oat Cereal (Pack of 6), $30, Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Kashi-Heart-Toasted-Cereal-12-Ounce/dp/B001E5E060/?tag=127171-chrissyteigen-20&th=1 Kashi Honey Oat Cereal

Teigen didn't explicitly say which oat-branded cereal sits in her bag. But, she did say Luna cannot get enough of "Oatie-O's." This organic, honey-toasted oat cereal makes for a nutritious snack that's easy to eat on the go.

Annie Graham Cracker Bunnies, $3, Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Annies-Grahams-Family-Graham-Snacks/dp/B000VK43BG/ref=sr_1_7_s_f_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1523908650&sr=1-7&ppw=fresh&keywords=annie%27s+graham+cracker+bunnies Annie Graham Cracker Bunnies

"She eats healthier than I do ... you know, we do the best for them," said Teigen. That's why Luna munches on Annie's organic bunny graham crackers.

Sippy Cups, $9-$20, Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AAAQ99A/ref=sxr_zg_dy_1?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_p=3525596382&pd_rd_wg=1REDW&pf_rd_r=EG9VPK6RJD1X5ZBVYA66&pf_rd_s=desktop-rhs-carousels&pf_rd_t=301&pd_rd_i=B00MRZIFD0&pd_rd_w=ivLOW&pf_rd_i=baby%2Bcup&pd_rd_r=1bb674b7-95f6-4 Sippy Cups

Luna is always asking for "juice," aka water. "That's like the best thing," Teigen said. So, she keeps herself hydrated with her own sippy cup!

