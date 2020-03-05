Chrissy Teigen reveals she got breast implants, but regrets them after having kids

Chrissy Teigen first gained fame as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, but since then, she’s gained even more fame for her tell-it-like-it-is personality.

And in a new interview, she’s opening up once again and making a surprise confession about plastic surgery for the first time.

“I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she revealed in a cover interview for Glamour UK. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

But 14 years and two children later, things have changed for the model-turned-cookbook author and television personality — and those things are her breasts and her opinion of the implants themselves.

“Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed,” Teigen added.

Now that her bikini modeling days are behind her, the mother of Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, would like to get rid of the implants, since they didn’t actually affect her size and they don’t exactly look the same these days.

“Honestly, I kept them the same cup size," she explained. “I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

The one thing she knows that she doesn’t want is new implants.

“I think you’re supposed to replace (implants) every 10 years,” the 34-year-old said. “But when you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery, and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

But while she wouldn’t do it again, she won’t hide any longer, either.

“You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect,” Teigen said. “Everyone filters their s---, edits or Facetunes, so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair, and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission.”

She doesn’t want to be part of that lie anymore and doesn’t want to judge her own body by the standards she once set for herself, either.

“I do look at (my body) in the shower and think, ‘Arghhh, these kids,’” she said. “But I don’t take the aesthetics so seriously now. It’s very fulfilling not having that pressure of putting on a swimsuit and looking good for a magazine while running around a beach, which I did when I was modeling. I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be s----y to myself, either. I’m already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it.”