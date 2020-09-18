Chrissy Teigen accidentally and adorably reveals the sex of baby No. 3

While updating her fans on her pregnancy progress in her Instagram Stories, Chrissy Teigen accidentally and adorably revealed the sex of her third baby with husband John Legend.

"I wanted to update you," she shared. "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times."

Next, is when she let it it slip if she was having a boy or girl.

"Anyways, it's super weird," she said. "Cause the baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"

The baby boy will be the third child and second son for Teigen and Legend. The two are already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

After she realized her gaff, the 34-year-old model and television personality covered her mouth... "Oops!"

"I am stupid," she said in a subsequent post. "Anyway, so yeah it's growing beautifully. Everything is good, I'm feeling good but my placenta is really, really weak and its causing me to really bleed a lot."

Oops!

After her reveal, one of Teigen's fans screen-grabbed the moment and tweeted it. "The perfect gender reveal," the fan wrote. Teigen retweeted her post, jokingly adding, "No fires and no one shot in the d**k."

Teigen is referring to a recent viral gender-reveal, where one unlucky father got pegged in the privates during a backyard ceremony. The woman credited with inventing "gender reveal" parties now says she regrets it — because, the mom-of-three says, "assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs."

Maybe Teigen is onto something after all.