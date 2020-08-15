Chrissy Teigen reveals she was 'terrified' when she found out she was pregnant

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about how she found out she was expecting her third child.

The 34-year-old shared the story in a Twitter thread early Saturday after responding to an inquiry from a fan who asked, “Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong.”

“Oh, it's quite a story,” Teigen replied to the fan, divulging the full account in a series of tweets.

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery,” Teigen wrote, referring to her breast implant removal surgery earlier this summer. “It said negative. It was not negative."

She recalled, "a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

Teigen tweeted that she had gotten up early one morning with her husband, John Legend, who was scheduled to appear on a morning show. "I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed.......I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

After learning she was pregnant, Teigen said she and Legend hoped for the best. “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay.

"Went to every appointment terrified," she revealed. "Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad."

The TV host and cookbook author, who has talked about her fertility struggles before, wrote, "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

She finished on a positive note, thanking her fans for their recent support. "Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell.”

Teigen and Legend, dropped the news they're expecting earlier this week through a new music video for Legend's song “Wild." The video included a sweet nod to where and how the couple met in 2006: on a music video set.

The couple have been candid about Teigen’s journey with in vitro fertilization in the past.

Teigen opened up in 2016 in an interview with SELF magazine, sharing, "The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy. I thought, people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?"

Legend shared his own account with Cosmpolitan in 2017, saying, "Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through (having a child), you know you can make it through anything."

He added, "I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not. I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help."