See why this picture of Chrissy Teigen and her son is raising eyebrows

Chrissy Teigen was attempting to snap a sexy selfie, when she was photobombed by her 2-year-old son, Miles.

For laughs, Teigen shared the moment to Instagram on Tuesday. In the picture, the model-turned-cookbook author is topless but her bottom half is covered. A grinning Miles is seen hugging her legs.

“Please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty,” Teigen, 35, captioned the shot.

Cue the judgement.

“Sorry. Not the most appropriate pic to take with your child,” snipped one person in the comments.

Added another, “This photo is so disgusting and inappropriate.”

Of course, Teigen, who is no stranger to the parenting police, had the perfect response.

“everyone mad can reply here so I can just block you in one area,” she wrote.

Moments later, Teigen joked, “Wait til [they] find out we take baths together.”

Teigen’s fans applauded her epic clap-back. And comments continue to pour in from other parents praising the picture’s relatability.

“Hahaha kids always have to be in the pic ALWAYS!” one mom wrote.

“Clearly the people cringing don’t have kids,” wrote another mama

Teigen, who also shares 4-year-old daughter, Luna, with husband John Legend, told TODAY Parents that she gets mom-shamed for “pretty much everything.”

“Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism,” Teigen revealed last February. “Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out.”

Though Teigen has developed a thicker skin over the years, the jabs can still sting.

“The comments affect me,” she admitted. “Of course.”

