Chrissy Teigen shares moving gesture from friends in honor of late son

Chrissy Teigen's friends have moved her to tears with a touching gesture in honor of her unborn son from her devastating pregnancy loss in September.

The model and cookbook author shared on Instagram Sunday that her longtime friend Kimmie Kyees rallied a group of their friends for a kind act in memory of Teigen's unborn son, Jack, whom she lost 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much," Teigen wrote. "Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend 💛”

Teigen's husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, 41, commented on the post with five heart emoji, while a host of others were also touched by the story.

"So very beautiful," actor Brooklyn Decker commented.

"Beautiful," said "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna.

Teigen, 34, penned a heartbreaking personal essay last month about the loss she and Legend experienced, writing that her pregnancy complications were caused by a partial placenta abruption.

The gesture by Kyees and her friends is the latest kindness experienced by the couple during a difficult time, as Teigen wrote in her essay that the overwhelming outpouring of support has left their floors "covered in flowers of kindness." The mother of two has also gotten a tattoo of Jack's name in cursive script in his memory.

"Phewwwww the tears," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful."

The gesture also comes at a time when donations of blood and plasma are urgently needed to prevent a shortage, as donations have been down due to the pandemic.

"@kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated," Teigen wrote. "Usually they’d get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down. I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work.

"Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with. 💨🍃🦋"