Chrissy Teigen plans to get Botox for 'really bad pregnancy headaches'﻿

Chrissy Teigen says she's can finally "see the light" after finding a possible solution for her severe headache pain.

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," the 34-year-old, who is expecting baby no. 3 with her husband, John Legend, explained in a tweet late Friday.

The TV host and model wrote in her tweet that she "was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms.

"Anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally."

Botox, the drug made from the toxin Clostridium botulinum, is commonly used as a muscle relaxant and in cosmetic procedures to smooth out skin wrinkles, among other uses.

Headaches during pregnancy are relatively common and they can occur from a variety of reasons. According to the Mayo Clinic, tension headaches in particular may remain during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. Severe headaches can be a concern as they may be a symptom of other conditions, such as high blood pressure or stroke. Overall, many who are pregnant can safely take medicine for a headache but should consult their physicians before doing so.

Teigen wrote in response to a comment that she has used Botox before. "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing."

Commenters expressed curiosity and sympathy with Teigen and some even shared their own stories of how Botox has eased their own headaches or migraines.

The "Cravings: Hungry For More" cookbook author has opened up about pregnancy headaches in the past. When she was expecting her second child back in 2017, Teigen tweeted, "I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft."

Last month, Teigen opened up about learning about her third pregnancy, saying she was "terrified" at first because she was preparing to undergo breast implant removal surgery when she found out. Legend confirmed to TODAY's Craig Melvin that the pregnancy news was a "quarantine surprise" for the both of them and now they are both very grateful and excited for their growing family.