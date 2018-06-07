share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, a son named Miles, a few weeks early, and mom Teigen is commemorating her baby's original due date in the one way she knows best: with a few jokes!

Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of little Miles bundled up in a blanket, accompanied by a silly message to her newborn son.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," Teigen wrote. "Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Boring?! We're not sure about Miles, but we beg to disagree!

Teigen has been sharing all the ups and downs since becoming a mother of two on social media. A few days after Miles was born, Teigen shared a funny photo on Instagram of herself in postpartum underwear while cradling her son and looking after 2-year-old daughter Luna. (And fellow mothers obviously loved it!)

And this week, she also shared her relatable preemie problem on Twitter, writing that it's been really tough to find clothes small enough to fit baby Miles. (Other moms related to this one as well.)

nothing fits my teenie premie :( not enough stuff out there! I gotta learn to sew. miles is tired of your body shaming, society! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2018

Hey, parenthood certainly isn't easy — but at least Chrissy Teigen is here to get you through it.