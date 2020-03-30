Chrissy Teigen officiates wedding of daughter's stuffed animals as John Legend sings

Love is in the air!

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of herself officiating a wedding between two of 3-year-old daughter Luna’s stuffed animals over the weekend in a ritzy beachside ceremony that featured hubby John Legend singing.

The supermodel, who broadcast the ceremony on her Instagram story before sharing it on her Instagram page, referred to the event as “the wedding of the century.”

“The Wedding of Chloe and Nosh,” she captioned the nearly nine-minute video. “In case you missed it, here is the full wedding between Luna’s two favorite stuffed animals. Tissues recommended,” she added, tongue firmly in cheek.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“It’s a good day for a wedding,” she said before the ceremony, which also counted Luna's 1-year-old brother, Miles, among the guests, began. “I don’t know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I’ve found is that they are everlasting.”

Teigen swung the camera around to show the gorgeous beachfront location where the two lovebirds would go on to exchange vows.

Luna herself walked down the aisle while carrying the bride and groom as the "Wedding March" played.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day,” Teigen said at the top of the ceremony. “The sun is high. It’s a beautiful day. Well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship.”

“Who dare gives this lamb and sheep away? Or rabbit,” she said before Luna said she did.

“It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house," Teigen went on. "But who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well? They’ve loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on one another and they’ve never spent a night apart.”

Teigen turned the ceremony over to Legend, clad in a robe and holding a drink, to sing the couple’s favorite song, Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself,” which he did by what looked like reading the lyrics off of his phone.

“That was incredible,” Teigen said after he finished his stirring rendition before she led Luna in a ritual of mixing sand together to symbolize how Chloe and Nosh have blended as one.

“Chloe and Nosh – Nosh, you may now kiss the bride,” Teigen declared right before Luna had them pucker up and smooch to make their union official.

Congrats to the happy couple. Something tells us this is one marriage that is built to last.