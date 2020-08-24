Chrissy Teigen offers to buy teachers school supplies during the pandemic

Chrissy Teigen wants to make back-to-school shopping a bit less stressful for teachers this year.

On Sunday, the "Cravings" cookbook author encouraged educators to send her their classroom supply lists and vowed to fulfill as many of them as possible.

"If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!" she wrote on Twitter.

If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Naturally, teachers were thrilled and the tweet quickly garnered over 66,000 likes. Plenty of educators sent Teigen their lists and the pregnant mother of two got to work playing Santa.

"Ok I’m looking at your lists now! I’ll do as many items as I can — I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me!" she wrote.

Ok I’m looking at your lists now! I’ll do as many items as I can - I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

By the end of the day, the model said she had taken care of 50 teachers' lists and added that she'll continue to purchase items on others' lists during the week.

Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 24, 2020

Teigen said she'd particularly like to send some love to teachers working in struggling districts or with students with special needs, and many Twitter users expressed their gratitude.

❤️ on it on the am! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 24, 2020

Teigen's tweet instantly inspired many of her followers, who also stepped in to purchase items off of the wish lists of complete strangers.

This is the best Twitter thread EVER! 🌟🙌🏻📚 I’m not @chrissyteigen but look forward to picking some teachers to sponsor and buy some supplies ✂️📕✏️📖🧫📦 — Stephanie Martinez (@csulbmasters) August 23, 2020

The author even took a moment to applaud one of her fans who was particularly generous and bought a camera for one teacher.

Earlier in the day, Teigen shared a photo of her family's impressive at-home classroom, which features several tables, a play area and a cubby storage unit where her kiddos Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, can store their belongings.

Everyone get ready for .... miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!) pic.twitter.com/NIaMsh3cCH — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

"Everyone get ready for .... miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)" she captioned the post.

She also made sure to put a whimsical book wall in the fun room.

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Now that her own family is ready for any school adventures that may lie in their future, Teigen can't wait to help out teachers in need. And that's a nice way to start off the week!