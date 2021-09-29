Chrissy Teigen mourns 'baby Jack,' 1 year after pregnancy loss

Exactly one year since experiencing a tragic pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her grief process.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and husband John Legend in the hospital last September after losing their "baby Jack."

"and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," she captioned the emotional photo. "i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

In her Instagram story, Teigen added that she had gotten sick from her kids and wasn't able to sleep Monday night.

"I didn't sleep at all last night, as john can attest," she wrote. "I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly one year ago, losing our baby. So maybe I'm a little sensitive today but f--- off."

Last September, Teigen has said, she had various pregnancy complications caused by a partial placenta abruption. After uncontrolled bleeding and bed rest for a month, she eventually had to deliver at 20 weeks.

Teigen has often used social media in the past year to reflect and mourn. After losing the baby, she shared a series of black-and-white photographs from the hospital.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote at the time.

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she said. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."