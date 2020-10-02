Chrissy Teigen's mom shares heartbreaking post after daughter's pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen's mother shared an emotional message after her daughter suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this week.

Vilailuck Teigen, who goes by Pepper on Instagram, posted a short video of herself looking at her grandchild, along with two photos. In the video, she bows her head and weeps before giving her grandson, who would have been named Jack, a small kiss.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack," she wrote.

The Teigen family has received an outpouring of love and support after Chrissy Teigen announced her pregnancy loss, writing on Instagram that she and her family were "in the deep kind of pain you only hear about" and sharing a series of photos of herself, husband John Legend and their son.

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote.

Legend reshared the post, writing "We love you, Jack," with several heart emojis.

Teigen and Legend have two other children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. They first announced the pregnancy in August during a music video; just weeks ago, Teigen let it slip during a livestream that the couple was expecting a baby boy.

Other celebrities responded to the posts on social media, offering support and love to the family.

"I am so sorry angel momma," Selma Blair wrote on Instagram. "I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. 🖤 You. Love you. My deepest sympathies."

Hilary Duff said on Instagram that she was "sending mountains of love to you and your beautiful family," adding that "Jack will forever be your family's angel."

TODAY's own Dylan Dreyer spoke emotionally about the topic during the 3rd hour of TODAY.

"When I saw the post, my heart broke more than I ever would think it would break for someone I don’t know," she said. "I don’t know if it’s because I had a miscarriage of my own and learned many women go through this, but it was absolutely heartbreaking to be that far along."