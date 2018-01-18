Is Chrissy Teigen having a boy or a girl?
Turns out that the mom-to-be, who is expecting her second child with musician John Legend, knows exactly whether she'll have another daughter or a son ... but she's not ready for the reveal just yet!
"I know I share everything, [so] I want to say it so badly," Teigen told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "John's like, 'No, let's have something for us.'"
Legend, 39, and Teigen, 32, have been married since 2013. They have been open with their struggles with infertility in the past and conceived Luna, who will turn 2 in April, via IVF.
At the time, Teigen was public about choosing the sex of the couple's first child. In October, they announced they were trying for baby No. 2 using a frozen embryo.
Chrissy Teigen debuts bangs - and baby newsPlay Video - 0:41
So it looks like we'll just have to sit tight for now to learn whether the family will expand with a sister or brother for Luna. Either way, we're looking forward to meeting the Legend-to-be.
