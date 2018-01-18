share tweet pin email

Is Chrissy Teigen having a boy or a girl?

Turns out that the mom-to-be, who is expecting her second child with musician John Legend, knows exactly whether she'll have another daughter or a son ... but she's not ready for the reveal just yet!

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 6, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

"I know I share everything, [so] I want to say it so badly," Teigen told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "John's like, 'No, let's have something for us.'"

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Legend, 39, and Teigen, 32, have been married since 2013. They have been open with their struggles with infertility in the past and conceived Luna, who will turn 2 in April, via IVF.

At the time, Teigen was public about choosing the sex of the couple's first child. In October, they announced they were trying for baby No. 2 using a frozen embryo.

So it looks like we'll just have to sit tight for now to learn whether the family will expand with a sister or brother for Luna. Either way, we're looking forward to meeting the Legend-to-be.

