Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share name and 1st pic of newborn son

World, meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn baby: Miles Theodore Stephens.

On Sunday, the happy mother and father posted the first photo of their adorable son on Instagram.

"We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles," Teigen wrote. "Our household feels overwhelmed with love."

We can't help but feel and warm and fuzzy just looking that photo!

Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend welcomed their second child, a boy!

In his own post sharing the same cute photo, the award-winning musician wrote a simple note introducing the little one, calling him the couple's "new love."

The model mom and Legend (whose legal last name is Stephens) welcomed their second child, a boy, on Wednesday. Their first child is their daughter, Luna, who now gets a sibling to share the fun with!

Teigen and Legend first revealed they were expecting back in November.

Apparently, Miles is already taking after his big sister. They both have the same nose, according to Teigen.

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so heâs litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

In her two years on Earth, little Luna has shared many fun memories with her parents, including an epic Sesame Street-themed party and a trip to Disney Land.

We can't wait for the memories the family makes with their newest addition, Miles.