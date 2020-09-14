Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's cute kids wish them happy anniversary

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday — and no one was more excited than the couple's adorable kids.

Daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, wished their parents a happy anniversary in a cute video Teigen, 34, posted on Instagram.

The siblings are seen sitting on a staircase where Miles — who's the spitting image of his dad — plays with a toy sports car. Luna holds a magnifying glass in one hand and wraps her other arm around her little brother's shoulder, pulling him backward in her zeal.

"Happy anniversary!" she says.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, after seven years of dating. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Teigen, who's pregnant with the couple's third child, showed off her hilarious sense of humor in her caption. "Happy 7th anniversary! 14 years together! @johnlegend love u buddy. My best pal. You’re like a brother to me!!" she joked.

"Thank you?" her EGOT-winning hubby responded in the comments.

The supermodel shared a hilarious second video of Miles explaining the meaning behind the new ink scribbles he drew all over his parents' wedding portrait.

"Miles ... what is this?" Teigen patiently asks.

"I painted Mommy," the little boy explains.

"You painted Mommy?" Teigen responds, bursting into laughter. "I love it. Thank you so much."

Earlier this month, Teigen shared a video of Luna right by her side as she underwent an ultrasound. In her caption, she opened up about her pregnancy jitters.

“On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters!” she wrote.

She added, "But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well."

Legend told TODAY's Craig Melvin in August that baby No. 3 came as a "quarantine surprise."

“But we're very excited," he added. "And we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world."