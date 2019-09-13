Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s little girl has gone boy crazy!

Their daughter, Luna, 3, has let the world know about her first crush, thanks to her supermodel mom posting a video of her gushing about the boy on Instagram.

“He always listens to my feelings. He always shares,” Luna tells Teigen in the clip, which she captioned, “oh mannnnn what the!? you’re three!!!”

“Yeah. He has really long hair right to here. It’s brown,” Luna said when her mom asked her if the boy is cute.

Like so many relationships, though, this one appears to be complicated, because Luna admits he’s not her boyfriend.

“He’s my cute, cute boy friend.” And mom and dad don’t need to worry about her sneaking out to pay him a visit because she won’t be going to his house.

“Only if he tells me to,” Luna said.

Teigen knows she needs to tuck away the video because there will come a day when it comes in handy, namely her wedding day.

“Thinking about when she gets married and I put this in the beginning of the video compilation oh my goddddd,” the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host wrote in the comments.

If things don't work out with this mystery man, perhaps Luna can arrange a date with Kelly Clarkson's son, Remington, who is also 3. The newly minted talk-show host has not been shy about the two of them one day walking down the aisle.

"My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna," Clarkson told "Entertainment Tonight." "They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye color, I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?'"