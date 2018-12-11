Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Jordi Lippe-McGraw

Chrissy Teigen is known for whipping up delicious meals and hosting incredible parties. But when it comes to celebrating Christmas, the cookbook author has a surprising meal of choice.

“Christmas Day is more of like order McDonald’s and go to the movies,” Teigen told TODAY. “It's a very lazy day.”

The 33-year-old said that she grew up celebrating the holiday the night before. Now, she just needs to get husband John Legend on board. “In my family, we open presents on Christmas Eve night,” she said. “I think we're going do presents Christmas Eve night if John's OK with that. We'll see. We haven't talked about it. But, he does anything I want!”

For Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Christmas Day is a time to chill. Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

Big presents aren't for Teigen anyway. “Stockings were always really huge for me,” she said. “I always loved the little tiny gifts and got excited for a deck of cards or the magic set or whatever was in the stocking. That’s what I loved the most.”

This year, what's really exciting Teigen is that her daughter is now old enough to get into it, too. “Luna is starting to understand Christmas,” she said. “We took her to the Rockettes. John and I had been going to the Rockettes for nine years now. So, bringing her and seeing her get into the holiday spirit is really exciting. I can't wait to take her shopping for daddy.”

For gifts, the model admitted she’s a last-minute shopper. “This holiday season snuck up on us because we filmed our Christmas special so early,” Teigen told TODAY at the Chase holiday pop-up shop in New York City (Teigen is a spokesperson for Chase’s Ultimate Rewards #OneLessThing campaign ). “I am such an online shopper… I haven't even really thought about gifts yet.”

While the Christmas special has kept the Teigen-Legend household busy, the mom-of-two admitted that working with her husband was a dream. “I'm happiest when I get to be on set with him,” she said. “He was on set every single show of ‘Lip Sync Battle.’ Now, he's doing ‘The Voice,’ and I’ve brought Luna to visit him.”

These days, working together is quality time for the couple. “We've gotten to that point in life where it's nice that the things we get to do are family-friendly,” said Teigen. “He's on tour now and traveling so much. So, when we can be together, we like to be together.”