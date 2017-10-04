share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen may soon be bringing home a baby sister or brother for little Luna!

As she revealed in the new issue of InStyle, Teigen says she and husband John Legend are soon going to have a frozen embryo implanted in her uterus, in the hopes of having a second child via in vitro fertilization.

Perhaps this wasn't an intentional reveal; in the article the 32-year-old notes, "Sometimes I don't even realize I'm oversharing."

The couple, who have been married since 2013 and have 19-month-old Luna, have spoken about their challenges conceiving and use of IVF. She has also been open about facing postpartum depression.

Teigen told the magazine she now wishes she'd had more eggs taken out during her round of treatments a few years back. They started with 20 embryos, and eventually narrowed them down to the ones who "you know are going to be good for your body," which left them with three.

"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," said Teigen. They will now transfer the third to her womb in the coming months.

Whatever happens, Teigen notes they're just happy with the family they have — and with each other.

"I'm much luckier to have John's personality in my life than he is to have mine," she said of Legend, 38. "He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' with me for two and a half hours."

But, she noted, "There's a balance. If he's watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I've got to be in that realm."

Good luck you three!

