Here's how Chrissy Teigen is preparing Luna to be a big sister

Toddlers can be notoriously picky eaters, but Chrissy Teigen says her 2-year-old daughter, Luna, is anything but.

"She eats healthier than I do," the model, 32, told TODAY's Donna Farizan. "She thinks water is juice and she thinks bags of M&M's and other things are just shakers."

Teigen is expecting her second child — a boy — with singer John Legend this June, but says Luna is a bit too young to understand her upcoming role as big sister.

"She sees that something is going on," said Teigen. "But I don't think she's getting it."

To help Luna "get it," Teigen says she plans to give her daughter a boy baby doll when her little brother is born.

In the meantime, Teigen is enjoying her time with Luna — the pair recently filmed a commercial for Pampers Pure as a part of Tegien's creative consulting for the brand. In addition to diapers and wipes from the line, Teigen's diaper bag must-haves are healthy snacks for Luna and a Sophie the Giraffe teething toy.

Tegien kept quiet about the name she and Legend have chosen for baby number two, and hinted that she has a special food-related name picked out for a girl if the couple has more kids in the future.

She also shared that one of her favorite emojis is the taco, on an unrelated note. Or was it?

Whatever their names, more babies could be in the cards.

"I hope (we have a lot of kids) but it's expensive to live in New York," she joked.