Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after experiencing bleeding during pregnancy

A pregnant Chrissy Teigen is now in the hospital after sharing earlier this month that she was on bed rest.

The cookbook author posted on her Instagram story from her hospital bed and revealed that she has been experiencing on-and-off bleeding for a few weeks.

"We’re talking more than your period, girls, and definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine, but mine was a lot," Teigen said.

The mother of two is about halfway through her pregnancy with her third child and said she would notice the bleeding after going to the bathroom and while lying in bed. And she decided to head to the hospital when things got a bit worse.

"Today the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there," she said. "It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding and that's obviously very bad."

The 34-year-old added that she does feel "really good" and is in great hands with her team of doctors. Still, she urged medical professionals who follow her to stop trying to diagnose her condition on social media.

"If you are a doctor, I cannot express enough how badly I would like for you to stop your guessing games," she said. "I have very good doctors who know the entire story."

Teigen has been very open about the joys and struggles of her pregnancy and paused for a moment during her video to explain her condition.

"In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. I feel really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moves so much earlier than they ever did," she said.

"He is the strongest, coolest dude in the s----iest house. His house is just falling apart, it didn’t have a good foundation to begin with," she added. "He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very very beginning so all we're doing now is trying to make sure that he's got a lot of fluid around him and that I'm resting obviously as much as possible. And it's just hard because there's not much that you can do."

Since the model said she is in a "weird in-between time" and simply has to wait things out for now, she's feeling a bit anxious. But she added she feels good knowing that she and her medical team are doing everything they can.

Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, is by her side every step of the way and even made a cameo in her Instagram story when he made her a sandwich.

The 34-year-old first announced her pregnancy in August in a new music video for her husband's latest song, “Wild.” After beginning bed rest, the star announced last week that she would be postponing her third cookbook.

It's been a rough couple of months for Teigen, but she's still more thrilled than ever to meet her baby boy.

"I'm just so excited for him because he's so wonderful and the strongest little dude," she said in her video. "I can't wait for him."