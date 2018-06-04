Chrissy Teigen has a preemie problem so many moms can relate to

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their son, Miles, to the world last month, ahead of schedule. Now mom and dad are learning a lesson plenty of preemie parents know all too well.

Tiny bundles of joy are a tough fit when it comes to clothes.

nothing fits my teenie premie :( not enough stuff out there! I gotta learn to sew. miles is tired of your body shaming, society! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2018

On Sunday night, Teigen took to Twitter to vent about her teeny-preemie problem.

In short, "nothing fits."

According to the model, there's just "not enough stuff out there" for baby Miles, who was born three weeks early and weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces.

"I gotta learn to sew," she wrote.

She then joked that her little guy was facing the same sort of thing that women who struggle to find clothes also deal with: "Miles is tired of your body shaming, society!"

But jokes aside, finding outfits for preemies is a serious issue.

In fact, the mom of two might want to take a look at what happened when another mother turned to her sewing machine to fix the same problem.

Amanda Huhta became aware of the issue after her own son was born weighing in at just 1 pound, 12 ounces. Her struggle to find clothes for her little one inspired her to help other moms by organizing volunteers to sew outfits that took care of more than just the measurements.

Huhta and the others who devote their time to her organization, Twenty-Five and Four, create vest-shirts for preemies of all sizes with Velcro closures that can accommodate the medical lines and tubes that are common in the NICU, too.

"Having that shirt gives them a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope," Huhta said of parents who receive the clothes the group provides for free.

When she spoke to TODAY in 2016, she estimated that the organization had distributed at least 200 shirts. In an update on Instagram, Twenty-Five and Four announced that more than 4000 outfits were distributed last year alone.

It's good to know so many preemies have finally found the perfect fit.