It looks like Chrissy Teigen’s daughter is giving her some unexpected help with pregnancy No. 3.

The supermodel shared a video on Instagram Monday featuring Luna, 4, assisting during a recent ultrasound.

“On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters!” Teigen 34, captioned the video, which features Luna rubbing the wand over her mother’s stomach, while a technician conducts the ultrasound.

“But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.”

Teigen, who has given fans a peek at her baby bump, and husband John Legend revealed last month they were expecting in the video for his song “Wild.”

The couple, who also share son Miles, 2, were not exactly planning on expanding their family. Legend said the pregnancy was a “quarantine surprise.”

“But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world,” he told TODAY last month.

Teigen said she was “terrified” when she outlined in a Twitter thread how she discovered a new baby was on the way.