Chrissy Teigen reveals the No. 1 reason she gets mom-shamed

Chrissy Teigen is used to getting mom-shamed for ridiculous reasons like cooking with wine and showing cleavage in front of her daughter.

“It’s pretty much everything,” the model-turned-cookbook author, who boasts more than 28 million Instagram followers, told TODAY Parents.

But Teigen's No. 1 offense is what she feeds her kids.

“Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism,” Teigen, 34, revealed. “Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

Teigen, who shares 3-year-old Luna and 21-month-old Miles with her husband, John Legend, noted that travel photos also drum up controversy.

“If they get a glimpse of the car seat there is a lot of buckle talk,” Teigen said. “Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television."

Over the years, Teigen has mastered the art of shaming the mom shamers right back. For instance, in 2018 when a fan wrote “you no longer breastfeed?” the star replied, “John never breastfed Miles."

"The comments affect me," she admitted. "Of course."

But since welcoming her second child, Teigen has developed a “thicker skin.” The parenting police don’t upset her as much, and she’s also learned to tune out the negative voices in her own head.

“When Luna was a little baby, I would get so sad. I remember being bummed out because I felt like she didn’t love me as much as she loved John. It was the dumbest silliest thing to worry about,” Teigen told TODAY Parents. “Now, when Miles pulls away from me, I’m not taking it the same way. I know how strong Luna and my bond is, and I know Miles and I will be there too. You can’t take anything personally.”

Teigen, who is promoting the Pampers “Share the Love Campaign,” hopes other mothers will learn to be kinder to themselves, too.

“Hearing that 9 out of 10 moms don’t feel like they’re doing a good enough job is terrible,” she said. “We're all so worried that we're not doing all that we can, when we really are."