Chrissy Teigen explains she's 'open' about death with kids after pet hamster dies

Chrissy Teigen is known for her humorous, irreverent approach to parenting. Whether it's sharing a funny moment on social media, responding with a sassy clapback or presenting a hilarious take on a family milestone, she can find a laugh in just about any parenting moment.

The recent death of a family pet was no different. When the family's hamster, known as Peanut Butter, passed away, Teigen made the announcement on social media in a very blasé way, barely expressing any surprise at the pet's passing.

oh. peanut butter the hamster died — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2020

In a second tweet, she revealed that she had already replaced the family's furry friend: A new hamster had been brought into the home and been given its own Christmas stocking. That hamster's name? New Peanut Butter.

"That is the name. Don't attack me!" Teigen wrote in a third post.

but do not fret pic.twitter.com/kyU3uYprgy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2020

In another message, Teigen explained that the hamster had passed away "a couple weeks ago," but didn't add when New Peanut Butter had joined the family.

While Teigen did treat the situation lightly, she got serious when a fan expressed condolences to her 4-year-old daughter Luna.

"(Luna) is okay," Teigen wrote. "We are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff <3"

she is okay. we are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff <3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2020

Teigen announced in early October that she and her husband John Legend had experienced pregnancy loss: Their son, Jack, had passed away before his birth, when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant.

Teigen has been transparent about the impact the tragic event has had on her family. In November, she shared on Instagram that Luna had placed a teddy bear next to a box containing Jack's ashes and offered her late baby brother a snack. In the video, Teigen called her daughter "amazing."

"Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really," Teigen wrote. "We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, Jack. We miss you a lot."