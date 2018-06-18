Chrissy Teigen, Candace Cameron Bure, other celebs post heartfelt notes for Father's Day

share tweet pin email

Father's Day is a time to celebrate family, and celebrities are no exception.

Whether it's to celebrate their dad, thank their husband or honor their father's memory, a number of celebs took to social media to share heartfelt posts.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen and husband John Legend recently welcomed their second child, Miles, to the world, so the couple had an extra special Father's Day! In true Teigen fashion, she rang in the holiday with a playful jab at Legend.

"My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest," she wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here."

Candace Cameron Bure

The Fuller House actress posted a heartwarming shot with her dad but didn't neglect a little playful ribbing at her three siblings, including "Growing Pains" star Kirk Cameron. "I won't let [them] know I'm your favorite," Bure joked.

Beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

The mega-watt musician rang in Father's Day in an unconventional way this year, posting a snippet of a video from her surprise album "Everything Is Love" with husband Jay-Z. The couple has three kids together, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West shared two thoughtful Father's Day posts with her Instagram followers. The first was dedicated to her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003. "I know I'm posting this early, but you're so heavy on my mind tonight. Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad," she wrote.

Then she shared an adorable photo of her oldest daughter, North, on dad Kanye West's shoulders.

Bindi Irwin

I miss you. ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 17, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

Conservationist and Dancing with the Stars winner Bindi Irwin shared a touching tribute to her late father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, who died in 2006. She shared a simple photo of the two together, captioned with, "I miss you."

Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines loving relationship is #goals for most of us, so it's no surprise that Joanna shared a sincere Father's Day post on Instagram. "You teach us to stay curious. You help us find the beauty in unexpected places and show us how to look at life with fresh hope," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day to one of the best."

We're not surprised to hear that Chip is such a great dad. After all, he claims it's his favorite job of them all!