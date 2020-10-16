Chrissy Teigen breaks silence, posts for 1st time since pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence on social media Friday, posting for the first time since her painful announcement that she and husband John Legend experienced pregnancy loss.

Sharing a thread from her husband, the 34-year-old model and cookbook author wrote, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much."

Her poignant comment was paired with a screenshot of a thread from her husband that he posted on Thursday, one day after he performed his song "Never Break" that he dedicated to her at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much,” the 44-year-old singer-songwriter said. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world,” he added. “We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

During the last few weeks, Teigen - usually an active social media user - has been quiet since her Sept. 30 post when she shared a heartbreaking update that her third child had died.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen said they had not officially decided on a name, but had already started calling the child "Jack."

The couple share two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.