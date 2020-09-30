Chrishell Stause reveals she froze her eggs in hopes of being a mom someday

Chrishell Stause said she's frozen her eggs in the hopes of being a mom someday.

The "Selling Sunset" star told People magazine that she took the step to take pressure off herself and her potential future partner to start a family right away.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure," said Stause, 39.

Chrishell Stause on "Dancing with the Stars" earlier this month. Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

The Los Angeles-based realtor tearfully revealed in season three of "Selling Sunset" that she was shocked when her husband, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, told her in a text message that he wanted a divorce. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage.

"I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life," Stause told People. "There’s a family aspect that I'm missing that I hope is still a possibility for me."

Stause and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Justin Hartley, in July 2019. "Everything happens for a reason," Stause said of the couple's divorce. "I'm grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Stause began the process of freezing her eggs when she was approached to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" this season alongside pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

During the first few weeks of rehearsal, "I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show," she said.

"Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango!" she jokingly added.

Nearly a year after Hartley "blindsided" Stause by ending their marriage, the former "All My Children" star said she has a new perspective on the split.

"Everything happens for a reason," she said. "I'm grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been."