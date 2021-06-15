IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Pratt gushes about bond between 8-year-old son and baby daughter

"He's so gentle and sweet," Pratt said about son Jack.
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt says his son, Jack, is “so gentle and sweet” with 10-month-old daughter Lyla.Danny Moloshok / Reuters
By Drew Weisholtz

Chris Pratt says his 8-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris gets along very well with his 10-month-old daughter, Lyla, with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Their birthdays are in August. He's going to be 9 and she'll be a year old," the “Jurassic World” star told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “He’s really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet."

"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face, and he's very patient with her," he added. "He's a great big brother."

Pratt stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime movie “The Tomorrow War,” playing a man who travels 30 years into the future to fight aliens in the hopes of saving mankind. Pratt has his own vision of what he hopes life is like for him in three decades.

"I have two children now, so I'm really hoping by then I'll be a grandfather," he said. "I hope I have more children. I hope I'm doing a lot of fishing, a lot of golfing."

Pratt has managed to mix his families with relative ease. After he and Schwarzenegger got engaged, Faris expressed her happiness for them.

"Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them," she said on her "Unqualified" podcast. "I knew that it was going to happen, and I love her and I love him. I'm just so happy that they found each other."

Schwarzenegger has also spoken highly of Faris. Prior to launching her podcast, "The Dog That Changed Me," in 2019, she said leaning on the former "Mom" star was a blessing.

"I have such great people in my life that I'm able to learn from in all different areas of life," she told Us Weekly. "And (Anna's) definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world."

