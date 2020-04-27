Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have something very special to look forward to later this year: They're expecting a baby!

The couple, who tied the knot last June in Montecito, California, are expecting their first child together, according to E! News. The baby will be the first for Schwarzenegger, while Pratt has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The "Jurassic World" star and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver announced their engagement in January 2019 by sharing a sweet photo of them embracing as the bride-to-be admired her new ring.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" Pratt wrote.

Last October, Schwarzenegger stopped by TODAY for a chat with mom Maria Shriver, who was guest hosting the fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, and opened up about the struggle of finding the right person to spend her life with.

“With dating, with anything that you do, it’s like you have all these experiences — sometimes (it) can be really challenging," she said. "And then especially with, you know, finding someone that you’re gonna spend the rest of your life with, you find them and you’re like, that’s exactly why past things didn’t work out."

Congratulations to the happy family!