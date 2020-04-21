Dad's parody of 'Old Town Road' sums up life without child care

Sign up for our newsletter

One dad’s parody of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, perfectly captures the realities of life without child care during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video for “Daycare Closed,” musician Chris Mann is shown waking up to his 2-year-old son, Hugo, imploring him to “Play with me.” Moments later, the toddler demands a snack.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Is it bedtime yet?” Mann, 37, asks.

Mann, who was a finalist on season two of “The Voice,” proceeds to spend his day mindlessly entertaining Hugo while sneaking sips of alcohol and wondering when schools will reopen. At one point, he expresses delight over Hugo's time-out because it means he gets to watch a few minutes of uninterrupted TV.

“Yeah, I gotta play all day cause the daycare closed,” Mann sings in the catchy hook. “I’m gonna cry till I can’t no more."

The spoof, which includes lyrics such as, “iPad, ice cream, throw a tantrum and scream,” and "Jesus take the wheel, get the teachers back!" has gone viral on Mann’s Facebook page with more than 65,000 shares.

“It’s like this guy knows exactly what I’m going through,” wrote one person.

Added another, “This is so damn funny!! I can definitely relate.”

Mann went viral earlier this month with a quarantine-themed spoof of Adele’s “Hello.”