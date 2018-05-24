Chris Hemsworth shows off dance moves to 'Wrecking Ball' — until dog interrupts

share tweet pin email

Chris Hemsworth may play the god Thor in the movies, but at home it would appear he's been working on a "groundbreaking music video."

Alas, he made one mistake: He included his dog in his cast of dancers.

What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/1xuNLd3xdQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 24, 2018

In this hilarious home video Hemsworth posted to Instagram Wednesday, he takes on Miley Cyrus' 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball," accompanied by his kids India, 6, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 4, plus the family dog. (We're guessing his wife, Elsa Pataky, is the one filming the performance.)

And it all starts pretty wild, with the girls screaming "wrecking ball" as Cyrus launches into the chorus, but that's also exactly when things unravel.

Suddenly the dog is overexcited, Hemsworth is lowering himself down to dance with it, and then Hemsworth is on the floor and it's complete carnage —

OK, not actually. In fact, it's a lot of love from an animal who is probably totally baffled by his humans' weird screeching and twitching. Regardless, it kind of interrupts the mood.

That particular song is an interesting choice; Cyrus reportedly wrote it after she broke up with Hemsworth's brother Liam, though the two have now reunited and are reportedly engaged.

And it turns out that Cyrus loved the performance!

Still, Hemsworth learned a valuable lesson: "Never work with Kids or Animals."

However, we're hoping he does both again, soon!

