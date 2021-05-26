IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Hemsworth has the best response to son saying he wants to be Superman

Superman? Superman?? The Thor actor is ready to hang his hopes on his other children.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Like father, not quite like son.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a photo Tuesday on Instagram in which he joked about how one of his twin sons wants to be Superman, who is a DC Comics character.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’ ‘Dad i wanna be Superman,’” the actor wrote. “Lucky I have two other kids.”

In the accompanying picture, the boy is wearing a red cape — similar to one he wore in a post last month in which he boxed with his dad — just like the Man of Steel. Hemsworth, meanwhile, is holding his son’s hand while looking back toward the camera with a look somewhere between feigned consternation, frustration and aggravation.

Hemsworth may be Thor on the big screen, but that hasn't exactly inspired his son.Alamy

Hemsworth’s fellow superhero movie stars couldn’t help but chime in.

"Hahahaha," "Deadpool" star Josh Brolin wrote, while his co-star in that film, Ryan Reynolds, commented with the heart and laughing emoji. “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot did the same.

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa tried to make Hemsworth feel better by writing about how his son, Wolf, 12, did something similar.

“yeah wolf wanted to be batman," he wrote.

Hemsworth and wife Elsa are the parents of three kids, twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 7, and daughter India, 9.

This isn’t the first time Hemsworth’s boys have playfully caused trouble for him. Last October, the movie star shared another video in which one of the kids interrupted him while he attempted to meditate underwater.

"It's just you and me ... God, and this kid! OK, maybe let's try this another time," he joked, while deciding to give up.

