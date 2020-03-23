Watch choirs inspire with virtual performances while social distancing

Young singers from across the country are coming together to perform virtual concerts during the coronavirus crisis.

In a clip that has gone viral on Twitter, the choir from Rolling Meadows High School deliver a stunning rendition of “Somewhere” from “West Side Story.”

Since we couldn't perform on stage tonight, we are sharing a taste of our "West Side Story in Concert" here! Kudos to these talented and dedicated singers for making our first virtual choir a reality! Shout out to @graceander13 for making the video! @RMFineArts @RMHSMUSTANGS pic.twitter.com/lFrcw0PSMG — RMHS Choirs (@RMHS_Choir) March 20, 2020

Choir director Caitlyn Walsh and her student Grace Anderson came up with the idea after learning that their March concert had been canceled.

“We wanted to raise the group’s spirits,” Walsh told TODAY Parents.

The teens, from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, ended up bringing joy to people all over the world.

“We got to spread happiness in a way that we never thought could happen,” Anderson, who edited the footage, told TODAY. "The fact that it's gone all over is a real silver lining," Walsh said.

In nearby West Aurora, Illinois, the West Aurora Madrigals recorded "The Road Home" by Stephen Paulus. Their Facebook post has racked up hundreds of comments.

"Guys, this is so good — tear-to-the-eye stuff! Hope it won’t be too long before you can get back together in person and raise the roof! Best wishes from Australia!" wrote one person.

Added another, "Brings peace."

More than 2,000 miles away in California, the Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers also banded together. All 19 members of the choir connected for an a cappella version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

In Boston, the South Shore Children’s Chorus performed “Beautiful City” from Godspell, while the Boston’s Children’s Chorus belted their anthem, “We Sing” by Jim Papoulis.

Walsh says you can expect another virtual concert from Rolling Meadows.

"It's more important then ever in times like this to make and share music," she told TODAY Parents. "It's quite universal, no matter what your age is or what language you speak. Music is that common thread throughout the globe."