When Chip and Joanna Gaines walked away from their HGTV hit “Fixer Upper,” they took a big career risk for so they could focus more on their family.

In a sneak peek from their interview with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, they opened up about how that risk paid off — both personally and professionally. And now, in another glimpse from that same chat, the home improvement duo focus on the possibility of expanding their family.

Well, one of them does.

Chip and Joanna currently have five kids, sons Drake, 14, Duke, 11, and Crew, 1, and daughters Ella, 13, and Emmie, 9. But when Joanna spoke to Willie about business, Chip’s thoughts turned to baby ambitions.

“For me, it’s like, you’re never really losing,” Joanna noted of their approach to work. “If you’re going for it and you’re moving forward, you can’t lose. Even if it isn’t something you’re doing long term. Just that lesson and everything that you’re learning, those opportunities, I think, are the most valuable things.”

That’s when a grinning Chip chimed in, revealing, “When you were saying all those things, my heart just burst open.”

At first, Joanna thought he was bursting with a sense of pride about her business philosophy but that wasn’t it.

“I mean it in a much more romantic sense,” he said. “Like I can see Crew having a little sibling, and me being like, ‘I love this woman!’ Right?”

For a moment, an exasperated Joanna turned to Willie for help, but he insisted, “I didn’t bring it up! Chip’s pushing the agenda here.”

Alas, she knew no one had to bring up the topic of babies to get Chip talking about adding another Gaines to their group.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids,” she said as her husband of 16 years laughed. “Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: ‘Jo’s pregnant. Again.’”

At least that’s the case if he has anything to say about it.

He wants their family to grow as big as their Magnolia endeavors, which include a marketplace, magazine, books, home goods and a restaurant — and will soon expand to include a coffee shop, hotel and television network.

“I’m like, ‘I think we’ve got enough (businesses). I think we’re good,’” Joanna said. “That’s how Chip is with children: ‘I just think we can keep having them.’ I mean, I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

See the full interview with the proud parents this weekend on Sunday TODAY.