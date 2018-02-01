Aww! Chip and Joanna Gaines take baby Crew to his 1st football game

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Saturday marked 10-week-old Crew Gaines' first football game, and parents Chip and Joanna Gaines documented it for all his fans.

The "Fixer Upper" pair took their new bundle of joy for a night out at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium to see their alma mater play against Abilene Christian.

Joanna, 40, held her baby close to her in a gold baby sling — a perfect nod to one of the team’s colors.

“First game day for baby Crew #sicem,” she captioned the picture, which gave fans of the family a good glimpse of Crew’s sweet face.

The hashtag she used is based on the phrase "sic 'em," part of Baylor University's chant calling on its athletes, the bears, to attack (figuratively, of course).

Chip, 43, also got in on the selfie action, taking one of the three of them with the football field in the background.

We're rooting for more family photos!

While the pregnancy news of their fifth child was a surprise — the couple already had four other kids, Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — Joanna called it a gift, saying, "It's sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we're given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time.”

The pair, who regularly featured their kids on their HGTV show, have shared other snapshots of Crew on social media. In July, Chip posted a picture of the baby boy sleeping (his signature pose?) with the caption, “My heart is full.”

Another sweet moment caught on camera was when Joanna captured a group snuggle between Chip, Duke and Crew. “Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” she wrote.

He’s not even our baby, and our heart is almost bursting, too. Keep up the adorable pics, Chip and Jo!