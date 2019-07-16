Well done, baby Crew!

Chip Gaines announced that his son, Crew, just walked for the first time.

“Little crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!” the proud dad posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the special moment.

Baby Crew walked just a few days after his first birthday, and Joanna Gaines just shared more cute photos from his nautical-themed party (click or swipe through to see all the photos).

In the first picture, maybe he was contemplating how to walk up the stairs!

“Ok I promise this is the last round of Crew's bday photos (for today),” Joanna wrote in the caption. “I just can't get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs.”

Crew is the youngest child of the former “Fixer Upper” hosts, who have four other children: Emmie Kay, Duke, Ella Rose and Drake.

Life with five kids has been a whirlwind for the couple, especially since they are also busy launching an entire TV network from the ground up.

"I don’t even know where time went —that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives,” Joanna wrote in a recent blog post on the Magnolia website. “We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!"

She also gushed about her love for baby Crew.

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters,” she wrote. “The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”

She and her husband are no doubt thrilled about Crew’s latest life milestone!