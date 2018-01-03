Chip and Joanna Gaines share sonogram: 'Look at the little heartbeat!'

share tweet pin email

Just hours after Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they'll soon gain a new member of the family — much to the delight of their fans — the "Fixer Upper" couple has shared another social media post that's sure to please.

Just take a look at this sneak peek of baby No. 5!

On Wednesday morning, Joanna shared a short video from a recent ultrasound, and not only is the bundle of joy visible in the clip, it's also easy to see the fast flutter of his or her little heart.

And as for that "or," Chip thinks he already has that mystery solved.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting, and their fans are freaking out Play Video - 2:09 Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting, and their fans are freaking out Play Video - 2:09

While the home improvement gurus haven't learned whether they're expecting a boy or a girl yet, Joanna wrote that "Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy."

Her own take when looking at the footage was simply, "Look at the little heartbeat!!"

Chip and Joanna first shared their happy news online Tuesday night, right after the latest episode of "Fixer Upper" aired. The HGTV stars are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal why they're ending 'Fixer Upper' live on TODAY Play Video - 5:43 Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal why they're ending 'Fixer Upper' live on TODAY Play Video - 5:43

In September, the duo announced that their television show would come to an end after the current season wraps, and that they would refocus their "attention to both our family and our business."

Just a couple of months before that, Chip declared, "We've got everything that our hearts desire," in an interview with People magazine. "I don't see how we could be happier."

Looks like they found a way!