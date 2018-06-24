Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal new baby's name — see the adorable photos!

share tweet pin email

When Chip Gaines tweeted yesterday to say he and his wife Joanna's new baby had arrived and that the Gaines “crew is now one stronger,” perhaps he had carefully chosen those words to tease the boy’s unique name.

Last night, Joanna shared pictures of the family’s newest bundle of joy on Instagram — and revealed that his name is Crew.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” she captioned a series of pictures taken at the hospital. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The name Crew breaks from Gaines family tradition since their sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, are both “D” names. (The girls Emmie, 8, and Ella, 11, also have matching first initials.) Looks like they had trouble coming up with a name that started with a “D,” though — Chip had joked back in March that the only thing he could think of was “Dragon,” which Joanna quickly turned down.

The baby’s name also seems like it could be a sweet nod to the fact that he’s now part of the extremely close family. Joanna posted a picture of the four older kids standing of the hospital room door, looking as though they were eagerly anticipating their new sibling.

“They couldn't wait to meet their new baby brother,” Joanna wrote.

While the couple’s hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has concluded, they’re still busy with their many other projects including a new restaurant and upcoming book. But Chip and Joanna have both said that family is their focus.

Congrats to the crew… and Crew!